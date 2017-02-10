Sporting goods store closes Saturday after 37 guns stolen
The burglary occurred at P4 Firearms, 1556 N. Broadway, according to posts on the store's and the police department's Facebook pages. "We apologize to all our customers, but we are closed today due to a certain situation that has happened this morning at our shop," a post on the P4 Firearms Facebook page stated.
