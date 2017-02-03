Six Republicans debate as decision day for GOP nomination nears

Six Republican candidates debated who should replace Mike Pompeo in Congress on Friday, with their party's decision day for a nominee now less than a week away. Kansas Treasurer Ron Estes; Alan Cobb, an adviser to President Donald Trump; former Congressman Todd Tiahrt; former radio host Joseph Ashby; Wichita City Council member Pete Meitzner; and lawyer George Bruce spoke in front of a packed Pachyderm Club luncheon.

