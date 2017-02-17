Ryan Makes Emphatic Plea for Tax Plan Seen - on Life Support'

Not long after House Speaker Paul Ryan offered a full-throated affirmation of his tax-overhaul plan, an influential conservative group announced a grassroots campaign against it and a Senate leader said a key part of the proposal is "on life support." Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn was diagnosing Ryan's plan to replace the U.S. corporate income tax with a new, "border-adjusted" levy on U.S. companies' domestic sales and imports.

