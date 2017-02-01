Robert Gates calls Trumpa s security council changes a a big mistakea
Former Defense Secretary and CIA director Robert Gates said it was "a big mistake" for President Trump to downgrade the status of the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the National Security Council. "They both bring a perspective and judgment and experience a that every president - whether they like it or not - finds useful," Gates, a Wichita native, said on ABC's " This Week ."
