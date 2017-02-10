Robber with assault rifle steals from man outside of Towne West Square
A robber armed with an assault rifle stole a wallet from a man sitting in a Towne West Square mall parking lot late Thursday morning, then fled the scene in a red Camaro with his partner-in-crime. Wichita police say the man, 40, was inside of a vehicle when the robbers approached him at around 11:30 a.m. The one carrying the assault rifle pointed it at the man and ordered him to turn over some of his property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Tue
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC