Robber with assault rifle steals from man outside of Towne West Square

A robber armed with an assault rifle stole a wallet from a man sitting in a Towne West Square mall parking lot late Thursday morning, then fled the scene in a red Camaro with his partner-in-crime. Wichita police say the man, 40, was inside of a vehicle when the robbers approached him at around 11:30 a.m. The one carrying the assault rifle pointed it at the man and ordered him to turn over some of his property.

