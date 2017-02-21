Reservations can now be made for Wichita Compassion Tour
"A lot of people want to do something about our community and are frustrated by those who don't engage," Friedel said. "I've had many conversations with younger people in the workforce, emerging leaders, who have a drive and spirit to help make their community better."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC