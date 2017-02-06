Recap: Wichita a Lockupa goes full-on soap opera in fourth installment
Samuel Wesson, who has been convicted of theft nine times, and in this episode, he is seen stealing something from behind the deputy's desk. The fourth episode of Wichita's six-episode time in the "Lockup" spotlight aired this past weekend, and it had the trappings of a soap opera.
