Race to replace Pompeo in Congress is down to three candidates
James Thompson speaks before a crowd of about 300 people Saturday after he was chosen as the Democratic candidate in a special election April 11 to fill a vacancy for the 4th Congressional District. The seat, previously held by Republican Mike Pompeo, was vacated when Pompeo was selected by President Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
