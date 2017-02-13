Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'
Mike and Dorn Moore have spent the last 21 years assembling a miniature Christmas village for the holidays, as a way to bond as a family. This year it's on display at Botanica.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|3 hr
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
