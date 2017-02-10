Popular author David Baldacci hosting Wichita meet-and-greet
Bestselling author David Baldacci will be in Wichita on March 5 to promote his latest book, "The Width of the World," according to a news release this week. Baldacci, who rose to popularity in the literary scene with the publication of his 1996 book "Absolute Power" - later adapted into a Clint Eastwood movie - has lately been producing young adult fiction, the Vega Jane series.
