Police seek answers, reversal as aggravated assaults surge

Aggravated assaults involving guns have soared in Wichita since a state law took effect in 2014 allowing people who can legally possess a gun to have it within reach as they are walking or driving, authorities said. Wichita has seen aggravated assault cases jump more than 50 percent since 2013, before the new "open carry" law took effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.