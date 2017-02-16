Orndorff Tapped to Lead IMA's Operations in Wichita
Kyle Orndorff has been promoted to lead insurance broker in IMA Inc.'s Wichita, Kan., operations. He will oversee a team of nearly 200 employees and manage IMA's service to clients in the greater Kansas area.
