Oklahoma vote looms large in this yeara s Uncork Kansas battle
The Sooner State is playing a big role in this year's version of the nearly annual debate over whether strong beer and wine should be sold in grocery and convenience stores in Kansas. Currently, if you visit a grocery or convenience store in Kansas or Oklahoma, you can buy only beer that has a lower alcoholic content, 3.2 percent by weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|13 hr
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Mon
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC