Oklahoma vote looms large in this yea...

Oklahoma vote looms large in this yeara s Uncork Kansas battle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Sooner State is playing a big role in this year's version of the nearly annual debate over whether strong beer and wine should be sold in grocery and convenience stores in Kansas. Currently, if you visit a grocery or convenience store in Kansas or Oklahoma, you can buy only beer that has a lower alcoholic content, 3.2 percent by weight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) 13 hr hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Mon Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC