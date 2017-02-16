New sub shop franchise to enter Wichita market
He says Jersey Mike's is one of the fastest-growing franchises, but that's not what got his attention. "Really, once I tried it, it was kind of a no-brainer," Morris says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Tue
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC