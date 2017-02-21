New elephants getting along well with...

New elephants getting along well with old one

Sedgwick County Zoo officials are thrilled that the elephants they acquired from Africa last year are acting like a herd in the wild by doing things together. Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer chose a symbolic location to launch his bid for governor Monday, the Hotel at Old Town, setting the tone for a community activist campaign contrasting with the small-government philosophy that has dominated Kansas politics during Gov. Sam Brownback's six years in office.

