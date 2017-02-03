MTW, symphony give a Carousela a spin

It's "Carousel," the 1945 fable t hat's also considered the favorite of its composers, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. "This is the show that first opened my heart to the power that the musical theater has," Bryan, longtime producing artistic director of Music Theatre Wichita, said of the musical he first saw as a teenager in his native Los Angeles.

