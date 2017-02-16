More charges for man accused of Wichita auto parts store robberies
The man accused of committing armed robberies at several Wichita auto parts stores and a convenience store is facing additional criminal counts in federal court following a grand jury indictment. Brandon V. Wells, 22, is now charged with seven counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in the series of holdups at O'Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone and Circle K stores in Wichita between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Thursday in an e-mailed statement.
