More charges for man accused of Wichita auto parts store robberies

The man accused of committing armed robberies at several Wichita auto parts stores and a convenience store is facing additional criminal counts in federal court following a grand jury indictment. Brandon V. Wells, 22, is now charged with seven counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in the series of holdups at O'Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone and Circle K stores in Wichita between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Thursday in an e-mailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.