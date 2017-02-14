Man wanted in Michigan could be in Wichita area
Brian Freddie Medawar, 55, is wanted in Oakland County, Mich., for sexual assault and kidnapping, according to a news release from the service. Medawar, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, was last seen in the Gardner area on Monday and was thought to be headed to the Wichita area, the release said.
