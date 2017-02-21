Man wanted in 10-year-old Wichita homicide arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

A man wanted in connection with a 10-year-old homicide in Wichita was arrested as he was entering the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday night, authorities said. Rogelio Reyes, 29, is wanted in connection with the death of Avelino Galvez in late September of 2007 at 1610 E. Lincoln, Wichita police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.