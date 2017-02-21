Man wanted in 10-year-old Wichita hom...

Man wanted in 10-year-old Wichita homicide arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A man wanted in connection with a 10-year-old homicide in Wichita was arrested as he was entering the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday night, authorities said. Rogelio Reyes, 29, is wanted in connection with the death of Avelino Galvez in late September of 2007 at 1610 E. Lincoln, Wichita police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) 4 hr davy 6
Danger pls help Mon Angles watchingover 2
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC