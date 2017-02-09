Man suspected of Oa Reillya s robberies charged in federal court
A suspected robber captured Monday by two Wichita police officers who staked out an east-side O'Reilly's Auto Parts store thinking it might get hit next was charged Thursday in federal court. Brandon V. Wells, 22, is facing two counts of commercial robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a robbery, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
