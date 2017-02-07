Man shot in leg Monday OK but wona t cooperative with police
Wichita police say a 40-year-old man shot Monday night in his left leg is OK but won't tell law enforcement who fired at him. Anyone with information about the shooting, which was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Broadway, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 .
