Man gets 20 years for double killing outside Wichita bar in 2015
A crime scene investigator processes a scene at The Place, 4859 E. Harry, in January 2015. Ishmael J. Bryant was sentenced Friday to 247 months in prison for the death of two men following what authorities have said was an argument that spilled into the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC