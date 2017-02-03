Longtime directors of Wichita Grand Opera announce retirement
Wichita Grand Opera's president and CEO Parvan Bakardiev and founder and artistic director Margaret Ann Pent announced plans this week to retire at the beginning of 2019. Pent, who will be 75 when she retires, founded the Wichita Grand Opera in November 2000.
