Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting
Police scanner dispatches from the Johnson County public safety network after the triple shooting last week at Austins Bar & Grill describe the shooting suspect as skinny, wearing a military-style shirt and medals. Learn about who the suspect in the shooting is, where it happened and the three victims in the shooting.
