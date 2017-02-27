Kwik Shop in north Wichita robbed at gunpoint
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said officers were dispatched to the robbery call at the convenience store's location at 710 W. 29th St. North at 3:20 a.m. A store employee reported that a man with a thin build showed a handgun and demanded money. The man, the employee said, was wearing a dark green hooded jacket and a blue bandana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|9 hr
|concerned cousin
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC