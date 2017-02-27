Kwik Shop in north Wichita robbed at gunpoint

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said officers were dispatched to the robbery call at the convenience store's location at 710 W. 29th St. North at 3:20 a.m. A store employee reported that a man with a thin build showed a handgun and demanded money. The man, the employee said, was wearing a dark green hooded jacket and a blue bandana.

