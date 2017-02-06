Kansas Woman Runs First Full Mile Sin...

Kansas Woman Runs First Full Mile Since Leg Amputation

As a registered nurse who used to spend 90 hours a week on her feet, losing part of her leg was exceptionally difficult for Paulina Archibeque. But just over a year after the amputation, the 49-year-old of Wichita, Kansas, was able to run her first full mile with the help of a prosthetic.

