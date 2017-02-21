Kansas man accused in bomb plot feare...

Kansas man accused in bomb plot feared social collapse

11 hrs ago

This Oct. 14, 2016 file booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Stein, the alleged leader of a militia group accused of plotting to bomb a apartment complex in western Kansas where Somali refugees lived. At a detention hearing Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, Klein's attorney said his client believed then President Barack Obama would declare martial law and not recognize the validity of the election if Donald Trump won - forcing militias to step in.

