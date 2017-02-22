Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of income tax hikes
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would undo his signature income tax cut and his allies prevented the Legislature from overriding him, setting up future confrontations over balancing the state budget. Less than two hours after Brownback vetoed the bill, the state House voted 85-40 to override him, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority they needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|davy
|6
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC