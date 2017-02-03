Kansas budget and tax discussions set to pick up steam

Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, asked a question of Dave Trabert, with the Kansas Policy Institute, during Thursday mornings meeting of the Senate Ways and Means committee. Sen. John Skubal, R-Overland Park, asked a question of Dave Trabert, with the Kansas Policy Institute, during Thursday mornings meeting of the Senate Ways and Means committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.