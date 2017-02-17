Ita s no secret, CIA directora s Wichita house on the auction block
If you want to sleep in the CIA director's house or take home some of his stuff, here's your chance. Taking up long-term residence in Washington, D.C., Mike and Susan Pompeo have put their Wichita house up for auction on March 18. Mike Pompeo served as Kansas' 4th District congressman from 2011 until last month, when he was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency for the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger pls help
|6 hr
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC