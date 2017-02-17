Ita s no secret, CIA directora s Wichita house on the auction block

If you want to sleep in the CIA director's house or take home some of his stuff, here's your chance. Taking up long-term residence in Washington, D.C., Mike and Susan Pompeo have put their Wichita house up for auction on March 18. Mike Pompeo served as Kansas' 4th District congressman from 2011 until last month, when he was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency for the Trump administration.

