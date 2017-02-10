Injured Wichita officer a breathing on his own,a police say
Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who was run over by a stolen and fleeing SUV on Feb. 7, remains hospitalized in critical condition but is now breathing on his own. "He is still critical but is starting to improve.
