How some Wichita students made the school cafeteria a friendlier place

Anderson Elementary second-graders Leslie Ayala-Munoz, left, and Ariana Allen, center, have lunch with West High senior Alexis Chicanos, right, Friday at Anderson during a nationwide event called No One Eats Alone Day. Anderson Elementary second-graders Leslie Ayala-Munoz, left, and Ariana Allen, center left, have lunch with West High junior Destiny Reicher, center right, and Salma Nunez, far right, at Anderson on Friday during a nationwide event called No One Eats Alone Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.