How one unpaid traffic ticket can lea...

How one unpaid traffic ticket can lead to a vicious cycle of court trips, poverty

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Larry Merriweather runs a small business from Wichita in which he strips and waxes the floors of stores across Kansas. In 2008, when the recession hit, he said his income fell from $63,000 to $21,000 in one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Wed Jamie Dundee 4
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Wed Le Jimbo 24
Domestic abuse Wed Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC