House panel OKs taking more than $300M from fund for budget gap
More than $300 million from a state investment fund may be on its way to helping Kansas mend its budget woes. The House budget committee on Monday approved borrowing the money from a long-term investment fund to help make it through the last few months of the budget year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|19 hr
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC