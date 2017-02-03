Grass fires galore on a windy Saturday
Gusty southerly winds helped push temperatures into the upper 50s in Wichita on Saturday - but they also pushed the number of grass fires into the double digits, authorities said. At least 11 grass fires were reported in and around Wichita before 5 p.m. Saturday, including a blaze that torched about 20 acres of a wheat field at MacArthur and 135th Street West, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications dispatch supervisor said.
