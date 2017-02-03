Grass fires galore on a windy Saturday

Grass fires galore on a windy Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Gusty southerly winds helped push temperatures into the upper 50s in Wichita on Saturday - but they also pushed the number of grass fires into the double digits, authorities said. At least 11 grass fires were reported in and around Wichita before 5 p.m. Saturday, including a blaze that torched about 20 acres of a wheat field at MacArthur and 135th Street West, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications dispatch supervisor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Sat gossip70 1
Bryan Wooten Fri Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 24
Domestic abuse Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC