Goddard man sentenced to 15 years in child porn case

A Goddard man previously convicted for child sex crimes in a federal court in Texas must serve 15 years in prison for producing child pornography in Sedgwick County while he was a Kansas Air National Guardsman. Paul F. Grimm was sentenced Thursday in a federal courtroom in Wichita, according to court documents.

