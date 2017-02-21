Goddard man sentenced to 15 years in child porn case
A Goddard man previously convicted for child sex crimes in a federal court in Texas must serve 15 years in prison for producing child pornography in Sedgwick County while he was a Kansas Air National Guardsman. Paul F. Grimm was sentenced Thursday in a federal courtroom in Wichita, according to court documents.
