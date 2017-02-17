Frosty Treats sued for allowing sex criminal to drive ice cream truck

Frosty Treats, whose ice cream trucks have trundled up and down neighborhood streets for years blaring "Turkey in the Straw" and other children's standards, is being sued for allowing a convicted sex criminal to fondle himself in front of children. The suit was filed this week in state court by representatives of the two children, ages 9 and 11. The suit asks for a judgment of more than $75,000.

