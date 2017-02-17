Fred Berry an active part of Wichita ...

Fred Berry an active part of Wichita community for more than 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Berry, 88, has maintained what he modestly calls "a high level of community involvement for over 50 years," chairing the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and other key organizations during that time. That Berry should be the first winner of the award named for his friend and fellow community leader seems appropriate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Thu Slicksixtysix 79
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Feb 1 Fearful 22
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC