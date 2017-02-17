Fred Berry an active part of Wichita community for more than 50 years
Berry, 88, has maintained what he modestly calls "a high level of community involvement for over 50 years," chairing the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and other key organizations during that time. That Berry should be the first winner of the award named for his friend and fellow community leader seems appropriate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC