Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer expected to announce run for governor
Brewer will "make an important announcement regarding his political future" on Monday with stops scheduled in Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan., according to a media advisory late Friday. A Democrat, Brewer has been exploring a run for the state's top elected office, and an announcement tour is traditionally the first public step for serious gubernatorial candidates.
