For the record 2-6-17

Accidents-Officers investigated a two vehicle accident at 11:45 a.m., Feb. 3 in the 100 block of East College Drive involving vehicles driven by Luanna Clark, Wichita, and Mark Leclair, Concordia. Officers investigated a two vehicle accident on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East College drive involving vehicles driven by Leland Cote, Concordia, and Catherine Germann, Clifton.

