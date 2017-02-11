Flood deaths, narrow escapes spur calls to avoid water-covered routes

A car that attempted to pass through a water-covered road sits submerged in a ditch near Broadway and 103rd Street South. Members of the Wichita Fire Department's rescue team search for Devon Cooley, 11, who was swept away when he tried to cross a rain-swollen Gypsum Creek in south Wichita in May. Those words came from a terrified woman who had called 911 from near Harry and Rock Road on the night of Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.