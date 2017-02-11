Flood deaths, narrow escapes spur calls to avoid water-covered routes
A car that attempted to pass through a water-covered road sits submerged in a ditch near Broadway and 103rd Street South. Members of the Wichita Fire Department's rescue team search for Devon Cooley, 11, who was swept away when he tried to cross a rain-swollen Gypsum Creek in south Wichita in May. Those words came from a terrified woman who had called 911 from near Harry and Rock Road on the night of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mon
|Zipper King
|1
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mon
|concerned cousin
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC