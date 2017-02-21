Fire Camp 2017 April 29th for 6th-9th graders
The Kansas Firefighters Alliance and The Kansas Firefighters Museum have a great opportunity coming up for kids ages 6th grade - 9th grade - Fire Camp 2017! This one day camp at Wichita South High Schools allows kids the opportunity to explore and learn more about fire science and becoming a firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|davy
|6
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC