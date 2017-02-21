Fire Camp 2017 April 29th for 6th-9th...

Fire Camp 2017 April 29th for 6th-9th graders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFDI

The Kansas Firefighters Alliance and The Kansas Firefighters Museum have a great opportunity coming up for kids ages 6th grade - 9th grade - Fire Camp 2017! This one day camp at Wichita South High Schools allows kids the opportunity to explore and learn more about fire science and becoming a firefighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) 9 hr davy 6
Danger pls help Mon Angles watchingover 2
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC