Evidence gathered for possible charges in case of injured officer
Wichita police are preparing to take evidence against the man accused of critically injuring an officer to prosecutors for possible criminal charges. The department is scheduled to present its case against Justin F. Terrazas to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office on Friday morning, said Dan Dillon, the DA's spokesman.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Thu
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
