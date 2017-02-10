Event Elements to move downtown, add Brick & Mortar, Wichitaa s Event Venue
Brandy Zogleman stands in front of the former Cowie Electric building just east of Intrust Bank Arena. The 1920 structure is going to be the new home of Event Elements, Wichita Event Rentals and the new Brick & Mortar, Wichita's Event Venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
