Escaped Cowley County inmate found in Wichita

A man who escaped from the Cowley County Jail was located in Wichita and brought into custody late Sunday night, according to a news release. Joshua B. Blackwill, 30, was found by Wichita police in the 400 block of North Kansas at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, according to a release from Cowley County Jail Sheriff David Falletti.

