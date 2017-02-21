Eric Church cancels hundreds of scalped Wichita tickets
The popular country rocker recently announced that he and his team had systematically identified tickets on his 60-plus city Holding My Own Tour that had been bought by ticket scalpers, canceled them and re-released those tickets to the general public at their original prices. In a news release, Fielding Logan, one of Church's managers at Q Prime South, said it's both time-consuming and labor-intensive to comb through the 1 million tickets sold.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
