Educators, economic-devolopment groups urge WSU-WATC affiliation
Economic development groups and education officials asked Kansas lawmakers to pass a measure that would affiliate Wichita Area Technical College with Wichita State University. SB 174 would bring the technical college "under the umbrella" of the university by becoming the WSU Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, said Sheree Utash, the college's president.
