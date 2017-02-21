Eagle files open meetings complaint against Wichita school board

The Eagle has asked the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office to investigate whether the Wichita school board violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act when it met in secret over the past week to interview candidates for superintendent. The complaint alleges that an eight-day private session approved by the board on Feb. 13 violates the open meetings law because board members should have adjourned the meeting and provided notice of when they planned to gather again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.