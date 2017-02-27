Drivera s license offices to take down system that made waits shorter
Those needing a new driver's license or to renew your driver's license in the Wichita area will have to physically stand in line instead of virtually for the next few weeks. According to Jeannine Koranda, a Kansas Department of Revenue spokeswoman, the system that allows people to reserve a place in line at licensing stations with their cellphone, tablet or computer will be down beginning on Wednesday.
