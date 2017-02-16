Different races, religions to meet at...

Different races, religions to meet at Dinner Dialogues

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

"Is it important that all persons experience human dignity? How is human dignity important to how you relate to persons of different races, ethnicities or color?" Those are just some of the questions that Wichitans of different religions, races and cultures answered while gathered around a meal at last year's Beyond Tolerance Dinner Dialogues. This year, the founders of Beyond Tolerance hope for more young people and more ethnicities to be represented around the dinner table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 5 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Tue hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Feb 1 Fearful 22
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC