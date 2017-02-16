Different races, religions to meet at Dinner Dialogues

"Is it important that all persons experience human dignity? How is human dignity important to how you relate to persons of different races, ethnicities or color?" Those are just some of the questions that Wichitans of different religions, races and cultures answered while gathered around a meal at last year's Beyond Tolerance Dinner Dialogues. This year, the founders of Beyond Tolerance hope for more young people and more ethnicities to be represented around the dinner table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.